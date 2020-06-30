Q&A: Navdeep Bains on mobilizing industry in the COVID fight [WATCH]
Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry talks about Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19" and how manufacturers are stepping up
On March 20, the federal government announced “Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19“, a program designed to deploy resources to domestic manufacturers so they can scale up production or re-tool their manufacturing lines to develop products that will help in the fight against COVID-19.
Navdeep Bains, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, talked about the initiative in more detail with Canadian Manufacturing. Watch the video below:
