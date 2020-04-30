Pyrowave closes second investment round for plastic waste tech

The round led by France-based tire maker Michelin and Sofinnova Partners , a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London and Milan, includes Ecofuel , a Quebec-based early stage cleantech venture capital fund.

After more than one year of technological review, Pyrowave demonstrated its technology’s ability to produce recycled styrene monomer from plastic waste for integration in the production of synthetic rubber, a major component found in tires.

Pyrowave’s patented catalytic depolymerization platform uses a modular microwave-based technology that decomposes the complex chemical structure of plastics back into a simpler form that can be used to make virgin plastics and other products in multiple applications.

“This investment marks a turning point in the circular economy of plastics and the support from Michelin sends the signal that the market is ready to implement these solutions,” said Jocelyn Doucet, CEO of the company.