Province supports investment of Orangeville manufacturers

November 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of over $22.6 million by two Orangeville-region companies by investing over $3.2 million through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 30 new jobs.

Hofmann Plastics Canada Inc. in Orangeville is investing $20 million to build a new 41,000-square-feet automated warehouse to manufacture packaging using thermoforming and injection moulding techniques. With Ontario’s investment of $3 million, E. Hofmann Plastics will create 16 new jobs.

“E. Hofmann is proud to work alongside the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund to help the business continue to build is advanced manufacturing facility,” said Paul Kalia, President and CEO, E. Hoffmann. “Investments in a state-of-the-art warehouse, automated production, and additional capacity will help Hofmann continue to remain competitive as it serves the North American market for food, chemical, and construction industries.”

Röchling Engineering Plastics Ltd. is investing over $2.6 million to add a fourth plastic extrusion line to their current operation in Orangeville. The company produces high-quality thin gauge printable polyethylene sheets used in the graphics industry. The new line will add 2.2 million pounds of additional graphic capacity. With Ontario’s investment of $241,678, Röchling Engineering Plastics will create 14 new jobs.

“SWODF support of our $2.6 million investment in Röchling Orangeville Industrial’s extrusion capacity in 2019, ultimately facilitates 100 per cent utilization of our Orangeville physical plant by mid-2022,” said Dan Braniff, Plant Manager, Röchling. “With SWODF support, 2019 was the single biggest capital investment year for Röchling in Ontario. The increased sales generated by the SWODF investment gave Röchling the confidence and resources to duplicate 2019 record capital investment in 2021 and also plan to double investment with a major plant expansion in 2022. We continue to recruit and expand staff.”