PLANT

*Province ramps up production of Ontario-made ventilators

Equipment will support frontline health care, prepare province for future challenges.

September 16, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


General
Automotive
Manufacturing
Linimar
manufacturing
ventilators

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz tour the Guelph, Ont. plant. PHOTO: ONTARIO GOVERNMENT

GUELPH, Ont. — The Ontario government is investing $2.5 million through the Ontario Together Fund in Guelph, Ont.-based Linamar Corp. to support the retooling of its assembly line to manufacture ventilator components.

The company, a major player in automotive parts and systems, will produce 10,000 Ontario-made e700 ventilators.

O-Two Medical Technologies partnered with Linamar and others, including Bombardier, to produce the devices.

The funding comes through the province’s Ontario Together Fund.

“By building homegrown capacity to make ventilators, we will never again have to rely on any other country for this critical piece of lifesaving medical equipment,” said Ontario’s premier, Doug Ford.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Ontario provides $850,000 to Virox for disinfectant production
Bombardier to help make 18,000 ventilators at shuttered Thunder Bay plant
Celestica to make 7,500 ventilators for Starfish Medical
Linamar gets $101M in federal, Ontario funds for $507M expansion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*