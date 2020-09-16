Province ramps up production of Ontario-made ventilators

GUELPH, Ont. — The Ontario government is investing $2.5 million through the Ontario Together Fund in Guelph, Ont.-based Linamar Corp. to support the retooling of its assembly line to manufacture ventilator components.

The company, a major player in automotive parts and systems, will produce 10,000 Ontario-made e700 ventilators.

O-Two Medical Technologies partnered with Linamar and others, including Bombardier, to produce the devices.

The funding comes through the province’s Ontario Together Fund.

“By building homegrown capacity to make ventilators, we will never again have to rely on any other country for this critical piece of lifesaving medical equipment,” said Ontario’s premier, Doug Ford.