Province launches new modern Ontario business registry

August 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ontario is launching a new Ontario Business Registry on October 19, to provide businesses and not-for-profit corporations with direct access to government services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the first time ever.

Businesses will now be able to complete over 90 transactions through the new online registry, including registering a new business and dissolving an existing one. Registrations or filings that were previously submitted by mail or fax can now be done through the online registry. When online transactions are completed, users will receive automatic email notices with electronic attachments. The migration of annual return filings that were previously completed through the Canada Revenue Agency will be available through the Ontario Business Registry.

“Ontario’s businesses and not-for-profit corporations are overdue for a new business registry that meets the needs of our modern economy and rapidly expanding digital world,” said Ross Romano, Minister, Government and Consumer Services. “Our government’s new business registry will help ensure businesses can access the services they need quickly and efficiently in order to reduce their costs and allow them to focus their time and energy on rebuilding from the impacts of COVID-19.”

Along with the launch of the Ontario Business Registry, the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 will come into force on October 19, which will provide a modern legislative framework for Ontario’s not-for-profit corporations.

“The new system will provide a modern, streamlined digital platform that saves business owners’ time by limiting the need for in-person interactions and cumbersome paperwork,” said Minister Romano. “Ontario’s businesses and not-for profit corporations will have immediate access to over 90 services, allowing them to focus more of their time on serving our communities.”