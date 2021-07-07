Propane Council launches national brand for propane

July 7, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) launched a new identity for propane called Propane Energy for Everyone, highlighting propane’s role in ensuring energy equity and reducing carbon emissions.

“Americans are beginning to appreciate the value of propane in a wider energy mix after seeing the vulnerabilities of the electric grid in Texas and California and around the country,” said Tucker Perkins, President and CEO, PERC. “Propane is clean, affordable, and available right now. Unlike the electric grid, it does not require trillions of dollars in infrastructure investment that will create a burden on those who can least afford it. Propane offers solutions for climate, health, and equity.”

The Propane Energy for Everyone brand was created by PERC’s selected agency, Elevation Advertising, after a competitive review. It is rolling out to propane industry partners in anticipation of consumer and market-specific campaigns this fall.

“As we familiarized ourselves with the energy sector as part of the competitive review, we realized that propane has a remarkable story that’s not being told,” said Aaron Dotson, Co-founder and Executive Creative Director, Elevation. “Propane is part of a clean energy mix that complements other renewable systems to help reduce carbon emissions today, right now. With the national energy conversation shifting more toward sustainable solutions every day, it’s the perfect time to share propane’s story.”