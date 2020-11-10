PLANT

Promising early Phase 1 test results for Medicago’s COVID-19 vaccine

100% of subjects developed a promising antibody response after two doses.

November 10, 2020   by CP STAFF


QUEBEC — Medicago says it has received promising early test results for its plant-derived vaccine for COVID-19.

The Quebec City-based biotechnology company says interim results of a Phase 1 clinical trial found that 100% of subjects developed a promising antibody response after two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Medicago says the side effects were generally mild to moderate and short in duration.

The Phase 1 clinical trial was a randomized, partially blinded study of 180 healthy people.

Based on the Phase 1 data, Medicago plans to proceed with a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, subject to regulatory approval.

The federal government has signed a $173-million contract with Medicago to secure the rights to buy 76 million doses of its vaccine, should it meet health and safety standards.

 

