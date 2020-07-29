PLANT

Prolonged oil industry slump leads to third cut in Canadian drilling forecast

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada says it now expects just 2,800 wells will be drilled in Canada this year

July 29, 2020   by CP STAFF


General
Energy
Oil & Gas
Canada
drilling
oil and gas

CALGARY — The Petroleum Services Association of Canada is cutting its 2020 Canadian drilling forecast for a third time as the industry remains mired in a slump expected to extend well into the second half of the year.

The association says it now expects just 2,800 wells will be drilled in Canada this year, down from a nearly 50-year low of 3,100 in its revised forecast in April.

The new forecast for 2020 is 43% lower than the 4,900 wells drilled in 2019.

PSAC interim CEO Elizabeth Aquin says a slow economic recovery, low commodity prices and high debt levels in the industry are preventing a quick recovery from the lows of earlier this year amid an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says a North American crude oil supply surplus means producers have little incentive to explore for and develop new wells.

Last week, Calgary-based Precision Drilling Corp. reported more layoffs and parked drilling rigs as revenue, led by lower activity in its Canadian and U.S. operations, fell by 47% in the second quarter compared to the same period of last year.

Print this page

Related Stories
PSAC cuts oil and gas drilling forecast again as slowdown deepens
Improved oil drilling forecast tempered by Trump risk
Spring breakup slowdown offers needed pause for hard hit drilling industry
Oilfield services group predicts modest drilling uptick in 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*