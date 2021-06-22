Progressive Planet appoints Vice-President of Research and Development

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. appointed Roger Mah as Vice-President of Research and Development.

Mah received his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Calgary, specializing in metal-organic framework (MOF) materials for carbon capture applications, which included assessing the implementation strengths, weaknesses, and barriers of MOF commercialization.

He joined Carbon Management Canada and the Carbon Capture and Conversion Institute as a Mitacs accelerate fellow. For two years, he assessed the innovation ecosystem for carbon capture utilization and storage, including sequestration in the built environment with companies such as CarbonCure, Carbicrete and Solidia.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Roger Mah,” said Steve Harpur, CEO, Progressive Planet Solutions. “Roger combines a unique blend of entrepreneurialism, scientific prowess, and carbon capture utilisation and storage experience. We are excited to add a full-time, in-house scientist to lead our research efforts. Roger’s addition to the team is intended to accelerate our applied research program in carbon sequestration in supplementary cementing materials and Portland Cement.”

Previously, he served as the CEO of ZoraMat Solutions, where he led the commercializing of a MOF for carbon capture, and received multiple accolades such as the 2018 Mitacs Change Agent Award, the 2019 GreenSTEM fellowship, and a 2020 CleanTech Emerging Leader Award.

Mah is the co-inventor of a technology from the University of Calgary that is currently being evaluated for commercialization at LafargeHolcim’s cement plant in Richmond, British Columbia.