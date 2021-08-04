Progressive Planet announces business relationship with Fertoz Ltd.

August 4, 2021 Maryam Farag

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. announced a first Purchase Order (PO) from Fertoz Ltd.

The new business relationship focuses on grinding soft rock phosphate into fine powder for use as organic fertilizer.

The signed PO kicks off a relationship between Fertoz and Plan in which Plan will process Fertoz’s phosphate products for sale throughout Western Canada and the Northwest USA.

“Soil is the second biggest carbon sink after the oceans and the most logical place to put excess carbon,” said Ian Grant, VP of Business Development, Plan. “We are extremely pleased to be working with such a like-minded company and be processing materials that will rebuild our soils so they can sequester more CO 2. ”

Fertoz is a supplier of organic rock phosphate in North America, and recently announced mining permits are in place to access large phosphate resources in Fernie, British Columbia.

“We have been conducting planning and specifications meetings with Progressive Planet for some time. With their plant upgrades and our increasing sales volumes, particularly specialty blends, Plan provides a great location for our customers,” said Pat Avery, CEO, Fertoz Ltd. “Fertoz has expanded its line of low carbon and carbon sequestering fertilizers and products. As noted, we have mining in the area and Plan’s operation will allow us to upgrade our low carbon fertilizers cost effectively.”