Production of medical isotope at Darlington progresses
Nuclear station to become first large-scale nuclear station to produce molybdenum-99.
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and its partners are making progress toward the production of molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) at its Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.
Partners include subsidiary Laurentis Energy Partners (Laurentis), BWXT ITG Canada Inc. and its affiliates.
Mo-99 is a medical isotope used in over 40 million procedures a year to detect cancers and diagnose various medical conditions.
Over the past 24 months, a team of more than 100 personnel at BWXT and Laurentis designed specialized tooling at BWXT’s facility in Peterborough, Ont. to produce the Mo-99 at Darlington. Mmanufacturing of this specialized tooling is underway at the same BWXT facility.
BWXT has also built a fabrication facility at its Peterborough location to produce Mo-99 components that will be delivered by the specialized tooling, which will be installed at Darlington.
