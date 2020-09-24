PLANT

Production of medical isotope at Darlington progresses

Nuclear station to become first large-scale nuclear station to produce molybdenum-99.

September 24, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


BWXT nuclear medicine technicians utilize robotic manipulators and specialized equipment to process medical isotopes. (Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and its partners are making progress toward the production of molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) at its Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

Partners include subsidiary Laurentis Energy Partners (Laurentis), BWXT ITG Canada Inc. and its affiliates.

Mo-99 is a medical isotope used in over 40 million procedures a year to detect cancers and diagnose various medical conditions.

Over the past 24 months, a team of more than 100 personnel at BWXT and Laurentis designed specialized tooling at BWXT’s facility in Peterborough, Ont. to produce the Mo-99 at Darlington. Mmanufacturing of this specialized tooling is underway at the same BWXT facility.

BWXT has also built a fabrication facility at its Peterborough location to produce Mo-99 components that will be delivered by the specialized tooling, which will be installed at Darlington.

 

