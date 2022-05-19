Premix signs production facility contract

May 19, 2022 Monica Ferguson

The U.S. Department of Defense, working with the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded a $79.9 million USD contract to Premix to establish a plastic compound manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

The facility will produce plastic materials for diagnostic testing. It will be built in Gaston County, in the region of advanced manufacturing in the southeast U.S. and is planned to be operational by September 2025.

“The new capacity will improve Premix’s global supply capability and mitigate risks in global supply chains,” said Jari-Matti Mehto, President and CEO, Premix. “With the new U.S. factory, we will improve our ability to serve our customers in the important U.S. market.”

The facilities will employ 30-35 people and support additional jobs with service providers and subcontractors both during the construction and while operational.