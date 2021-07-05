Pregis to open new Atlanta area manufacturing facility

July 5, 2021 Maryam Farag

Pregis will invest over $14 million in a manufacturing facility in the Atlanta area to support e-commerce growth in the Southeast.

The new 298,000-square-foot facility will be located in McDonough, Georgia and is the latest in a series of investments in protective packaging manufacturing facilities. Pregis recently announced two manufacturing facilities in Texas; one in Bethel, Pennsylvania, in addition to an existing facility in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

The McDonough facility will be producing the recently rebranded Pregis EverTec mailer, which features lightweight, recyclable all-paper cushioned construction.

“E-commerce is continuing to grow exponentially. Pregis’ investment in a Georgia manufacturing location is yet another commitment to offering a diverse portfolio of shipping solutions tailored to the growing demand among brand owners and ecommerce retailers for sustainable, efficient and cost-effective solutions,” said Kevin Baudhuin, President and CEO, Pregis. “We are also pleased to be creating employment opportunities in the Atlanta metro area for this unique e-commerce solution.”

Pregis is currently looking to fill 80 new manufacturing positions there, with room to expand production and employment opportunities in the future. In total, the new EverTec manufacturing locations are expected to create approximately 450 new jobs.