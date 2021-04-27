Polycor announces plans to be carbon neutral by 2025

Polycor Inc. announced in honour of Earth Day its plans to be carbon neutral by the end of 2025.

“As a company operating in several countries, it is our duty to act for the future and ensure that our activities are respectful of the environment and the planet’s resources. Polycor has a history and brand focused on global leadership, with a reputation of prioritizing and fostering sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship,” said Patrick Perus, CEO, Polycor Inc. “Our move toward being carbon neutral by 2025 puts the company five years ahead of the curve set by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada’s call to become carbon neutral by 2030. We are confident that our sustainability leadership within the natural stone industry can inspire other construction material providers to do the same.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change identifies the year 2030 as a tipping point that will require significant reduction in emissions. The building industry, which accounts for 39 per cent of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, bears responsibility to mitigate global environmental risk.

“This decision is also in line with the will of customers and partners in the industry, who are increasingly demanding environmentally friendly products and suppliers, showing a generalized awareness throughout the industry,” said Perus.