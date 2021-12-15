Polestar opens a recycled-containers showroom in Montréal

December 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

Polestar announced the opening of Polestar Montréal, which will operate out of a multi-story showroom, built by repurposing retired shipping containers.

“Quebec is a crucial province for Polestar, especially since residents are particularly interested in electric mobility, and now is the right time to introduce the home of the brand in Montréal,” said Hugues Bissonnette, Head, Polestar Canada. “With the recent introduction of the 2022 Polestar 2 variants in Canada, our performance EV now qualifies for a provincial incentive of $8,000in Quebec. The opening of Polestar Montréal marks the perfect time and place to continue to accelerate Polestar 2 sales in Canada.”

Polestar Montréal is now officially open to the public, located at 2350 Boulevard Chomedey, Laval, making it the third storefront in Canada, in addition to Polestar Spaces in Toronto and Vancouver.

“The implementation of this new Polestar showroom is a significant step toward brand awareness in a key Canadian region,” said Anthony Taddeo, Dealer Principal, Automobiles Volta Laval, Inc. “The Québecois are leaders in electric vehicle adoption, so by partnering with an innovative brand such as Polestar, we are able to provide residents and visitors a way to further explore electric mobility and automotive sustainability in an immersive environment.”