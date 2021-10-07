Polaris wins honours on both sides of bordere

October 6, 2021 Maryam Farag

Polaris Transportation Group won four industry awards on both sides of the border.

Polaris won the 2021 Mastio Quality Award in the category for Canadian LTL Carriers. Mastio & Company is a highly reputable research agency that specializes in a number of industries, including transportation and logistics. Every two years it evaluates U.S. and Canadian carriers by gathering customer feedback to determine if core client needs are being met.

“We didn’t apply to be in this survey and had no idea we were selected by customers for our service performance in the Canadian LTL category,” said Dave Cox, President, Polaris Transportation Group. “But we were delighted to learn that customer feedback in the study gave us consistently high marks. It is a great honour to get recognition like this, especially from customers.”

In this year’s evaluation by Mastio, in the Higher Performance/Superior Offering classification, Polaris came out no. 1 in several categories against key competitors in the LTL Canadian study:

Ease of doing business

Shipments delivered when promised

Shipments delivered without damage

Problem resolution

Proactive communications

Likelihood of recommending this carrier

Polaris was also recognized by Inbound Logistics, a leading American trade journal for the logistics industry. Each year Inbound Logistics assesses 3PL providers in North America to determine who to recommend for meeting the outsourcing needs of its audience.

Polaris also gained attention from two industry journals in Canada. Trucking HR Canada named Polaris a 2021 Top Fleet Employer for the fourth year in a row to recognize the company’s efforts in providing employee professional development in a safe, inclusive workplace.