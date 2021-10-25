Plataine wins Frost & Sullivan’s Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-based digital assistants for manufacturing

October 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

Frost & Sullivan analyzed the global market for digital assistants for advanced manufacturing, and based on its findings recognized Plataine with the 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for optimizing production in zero-waste manufacturing.

Plataine’s context-aware digital assistants optimize key manufacturing decisions flows such as production scheduling, materials and tools management, then track actual progress and proactively adjust for demand variability, changeovers and downtimes, defects and recalls in order to optimize production.

Plataine’s intelligent digital assistants make predicting and reassigning raw materials, machines, and assets in factories possible.

Plataine combined the capabilities of AI, IIoT, edge computing, and context-aware intelligent software in a suite of digital assistants, deployed on secure cloud servers. By integrating with the ERP backbone, MES and PLM systems of customers, Plataine’s intelligent digital assistants receive production demand, customer requirements, order quantities and due dates to set boundary conditions and analyze real-time data gathered from machines and sensors on the production floor. The digital assistants then generate optimized production plans to maximize material yield, equipment effectiveness and waste reduction as well as recommendations on best available material choices and coordinated maintenance plans for tools and other assets.

“Plataine’s market-leading technology combines proprietary AI-enabled scheduling algorithms and searchable digital threads to arm factory managers and operators with the flexibility required to make optimized decisions in real-time in a complex, dynamic manufacturing environment,” said Isaac Premsingh, Senior Industry Analyst.c”The path to zero-waste manufacturing requires integrating software solutions to help manufacturers meet deadlines, ensure product quality, and remain competitive. Plataine’s context-aware digital assistants that constantly interact with factory assets to augment decision-making processes at the enterprise level are key to achieving factory-level optimum in three critical areas: scheduling, quality, and utilization of material and resources.”