Plastic folding box manufacturer converts to face shields

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Printex Transparent Packaging (PTP), a manufacturer of clear folding boxes for consumer goods, has re-tooled its facilities to produce face shield splash guards for frontline workers.

“When the outbreak happened, we had the materials and the equipment to produce face shields, we just needed a good design,” said company president David Dennison. “Within days, our designers in New York, Montreal and Burlington collaborated to come up with a great design that is efficient to produce using materials we already had in our manufacturing facilities.”

The company describes the shield as lightweight and made entirely of recyclable materials. The shield and strap are disposable. Line extensions now include shields for bump caps and hard hats as well as printing brand logos on the shield or head strap.

The company has also been producing just the clear shield section for other manufacturers that provide their own head strap and assembly.