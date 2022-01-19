Planet Based Foods announces Vice-President of Business Development and Operations

January 19, 2022 Maryam Farag

Planet Based Foods Global Inc., through its San Diego-based wholly-owned subsidiary, Planet Based Foods Inc., announced James Harris as Vice-President of Business Development and Operations.

Harris is President of JLH Consulting, LLC and an accomplished expert in the consumer packaged goods industry. During his 10-year tenure of leadership roles at FIJIWater, he secured over 50 distributors and oversaw a network that included Dr. Pepper/7UP Bottling Group, Admiral Beverage, Young’s Market and others.

“I am thrilled to be joining Planet Based Foods at such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Harris. “In an industry that is becoming increasingly sustainability-focused, Planet Based Foods is doing important and impactful work in making healthy, plant-based products more accessible to consumers. I am looking forward to helping the company advance this mission in my new role through the development and implementation of growth opportunities.”

Harris has launched a number of high-profile brands in the food and beverage space including leading distribution and sales for Monster Energy Drink, TCHO Chocolate, Rumble Supershake, Dave’s Gourmet, Groundwork Coffee and Diedrich Coffee.

“Mr. Harris is a proven leader in the CPG industry and has been instrumental in successfully bringing a number of innovative, notable brands to the market,” said Braelyn Davis, President and CEO, Planet Based Foods. “His expertise, strategic input and vast experience in food and beverage will be incredibly beneficial to Planet Based Foods as we continue to focus on growing our business and improving shareholder value. We are very excited to welcome him to the team.”