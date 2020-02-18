PHOTOS: Canadian International AutoShow
The show, Canada's largest, is being held Feb. 14 to 23 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre
The event is Canada’s largest auto show, giving the industry’s heavy hitters a chance to descend on Toronto and introduce the Canadian market to their latest models and innovations.
Canadian Manufacturing was at the show’s media day on Feb. 13. Here’s a sample of what the 2020 Canadian International AutoShow has to offer:
