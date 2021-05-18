Phantom Auto partners with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas has partnered with Phantom Auto to enable to remote operaton of unmanned tuggers, pallet jacks, counterbalances and more.

Phantom will be offering forklifts with Phantom’s software integrated across specific types of electric-powered forklifts from Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas’ UniCarriers and Mitsubishi brands.

“Over the past several years, we’ve proven repeatedly that remote operation is transformational for logistics operators. Phantom is helping customers scale unmanned operations sooner while enabling the next frontier of remote work,” said Shai Magzimof, Co-Founder and CEO, Phantom Auto.

Logistics operators can use Phantom’s solution to; remotely operate unmanned material handling vehicles from up to thousands of miles away; complement autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) by remotely monitoring many vehicles simultaneously; and remotely assisting or operating vehicles when the autonomy needs human assistance.

“Remote operation unlocks amazing operational efficiencies for our customers,” said Brian Markison, Senior Director of AGV Sales, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Marengo), Inc. “Our partnership with Phantom enables them to achieve unprecedented oversight and control over their material handling equipment, even with the vehicle operators located states or continents away.”

