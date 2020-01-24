PEMAC to help municipalities improve asset management

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The association that represents Canadian maintenance professionals is doing its civic duty by working with municipalities on their asset management strategies and practices.

The Plant Engineering and Maintenance Association of Canada (PEMAC) is one of the 18 partner organizations from across the country selected by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) to deliver asset management training activities, including group learning and hands-on training.

Municipalities across the country face mounting pressure to balance competing priorities – including new and existing infrastructure – on limited budgets. The not-for-profit group based in Mississauga, Ont. said the aim is to help municipal staff and elected officials gain asset management knowledge and skills to support better infrastructure investment decisions.

PEMAC will offer its Asset Management Professional certification program to cross-functional municipal teams. This six-course program leads to a Certified Asset Management Professional designation.

There will also be opportunities for participants to take the first course in the program, focused on asset management principles and strategic development, which will be offered face to face at locations across Canada.

To support these efforts, PEMAC will be developing a video and presentation template that program participants can use to engage their senior municipal staff on asset management.

Funding for this initiative is provided through FCM’s Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), an eight-year, $110-million program, delivered through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada.