PEMAC launches global asset management certification scheme

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — PEMAC Asset Management Association of Canada is launching the Global Certification Scheme (GCS), which aligns Canadian asset management credentials with those from around the world.

The initiative is a collaboration with the other members of the World Partners in Asset Management (WPiAM). The seven member not-for-profit’s mission is to enable individuals and organizations to develop, assess and recognize competence in asset management.

The framework establishes a system of quality assurance that respects the needs for variation of application according to the history and culture of each region.

The scheme provides a laddered career path for asset management professionals while ensuring those who are hired have the knowledge, skills and experience to apply asset management principles in various contexts.

The key asset management roles include:

• Level 1: Certified Senior Principal in Asset Management (CSAM)

• Level 2: Certified Practitioner in Asset Management (CPAM)

• Level 3: Certified Technical Specialist in Asset Management (CTAM)

PEMAC is a Canadian not-for-profit association.