Peel Public Health issues first closures

Peel Public Health has announced the partial closure of two Amazon Fulfillment Centres in Brampton and Bolton.

Peel Public Health started to notify the first businesses required to close by midnight on April 23 because of the Section 22 order issued earlier. The Section Order came into effect April 23, and public disclosure of the businesses started Saturday, April 24.

According to Peel Public Health, a full closure applies to an entire workplace premises, and a partial closure may apply to a mass dismissal of a shift or work area.

The list will be updated daily, Monday to Friday at noon. It will include the business name, address, date of closure and whether the closure is full or partial. Case numbers will not be provided.

