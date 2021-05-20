Panasonic Canada Earns 2021 Energy Star Canada Award

Panasonic Canada Inc. (PCI) has received the 2021 Energy Star Canada Award for Manufacturer of the Year – Heating and Cooling Equipment for its contributions to environmental protection and energy conservation.

“This is an incredible honour for Panasonic, recognizing our leadership and innovation in energy-efficient air conditioning, heating and indoor air quality systems and solutions,” said Kevin Smith, General Manager, Life and Device Solutions, Panasonic Canada. “Sustainability and contribution to society have been part of our foundation for as long as we’ve been in business, and we strive to continue making an impact in healthy living and a clean energy environment.”

Panasonic was recognized in the U.S. as the 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award, for the ninth year in a row. In Canada, Panasonic has been an ENERGY STAR Canada HVAC participant since 2013.

“When you see the Energy Star label, you know it means energy savings. It saves money on energy bills, helps consumers and businesses make informed decisions, and lowers energy use. This year’s winners are building a more sustainable, energy-efficient and prosperous future,” said Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister, Natural Resources. “Congratulations to Panasonic Canada Inc. as the recipient of the 2021 ENERGY STAR Canada award for Manufacturer of the Year – Heating and Cooling Equipment.”

