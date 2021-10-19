Pacline Conveyors opens Ohio manufacturing facility

October 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Pacline Conveyors, Inc. announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility near Cincinnati, Ohio. making it the third location for Pacline.

“We continue to invest in the regions where we are growing significantly. This new plant will allow us to grow our sales and provide local support for our installation crews and customers in the central U.S.,” said Karl Scholz, President, Pacline.

This facility is capable of producing large and custom assemblies such as support structures and safety equipment, which are costly to ship over long distances.

Pacline provides overhead and inverted chain conveyor systems designed for a wide range of industrial material handling operations, including parts handling, storage and assembly lines for manufacturing and carton handling systems in warehouse/ distribution centres.

Pacline conveyors are used to move products through industrial processes such as spray painting, dip painting, e-coating, powder coating, plating, sandblasting, and parts cleaning within the finishing industry.