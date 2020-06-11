Orpyx and Fidelity work together to manufacture PPE

CALGARY – Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. . (Orpyx) and Fidelity Machine & Mould Solutions (Fidelity), two Calgary-based manufacturers, announced June 10 they have entered a partnership to locally produce medical face masks, a critical piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers.

Orpyx is a medical device manufacturer that produces sensory insoles to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers. Fidelity specializes in tooling and manufacturing across numerous sectors, including healthcare.

“It is vital to increase PPE manufacturing capabilities within Alberta to decrease our dependence on imports and help our local economy,” said Breanne Everett, CEO and president of Orpyx, in a prepared statement. “Initially, we will focus on supplying healthcare facilities and frontline workers, and as our production capacity grows, we will expand to consumers.”

“We have quickly mobilized to establish our clean room facility and manufacturing capacity to produce 8 million ASTM-certified, 3-ply procedural face masks a month with room for expansion,” said Jeff Litster, president and general manager of Fidelity, in a statement. “This Calgary-based operation will fill a critical gap in the supply chain and shorten delivery times for facilities that are currently dependent on overseas suppliers.”