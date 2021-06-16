OpSens Solutions to develop aerospace fuel monitoring system

OpSens Solutions Inc. is receiving $500,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program to support a research and development project through the international EUREKA Network.

The project will develop an optical-based fuel monitoring systems for aerospace applications, including civil aircraft with Temai Ingenieros S.L., the consortium partner of this EUREKA international project. Temai is receiving public funding for this project from the Spanish Innovation Agency, the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI).

“Thanks to the outstanding performance of our recently developed and patented fiber-optic differential pressure sensor, the most precise of its kind on the market, we have been able to show very promising benefits of our fiber optic sensing technology for the aerospace industry,” said Gaétan Duplain, President, OpSens Solutions. “We would like to thank EUREKA for their support of this project and NRC IRAP for their technical and business advice in planning for this project, as well as the financial support.”

The OFMS project consortium aims to develop an optical fuel monitoring system for aerospace applications based on OpSens Solutions’ patented fibre optic technology.

“We are delighted with the initial results obtained during the ground testing phase carried out with OpSens Solutions’ products and we foresee a bright future for this type of technology in the aeronautics industry. We would also like to thank EUREKA and CDTI for their financial support of this project,” said Luis Bussion, Managing Director, Temai.