OPG’s Atura Power finalizes purchase of TC Energy natural gas assets
Includes combined cycle power generating plants in Napanee, Halton Hills and Toronto.
TORONTO — Ontario Power Generation Inc.’s new Atura Power subsidiary has finalized the $2.8 billion acquisition of combined-cycle natural gas-fired plants in the province previously been owned by TC Energy.
The acquisition includes the 900 megawatt Napanee Generating Station, the 683 MW Halton Hills Generating Station and 50% ownership of Toronto’s 550 MW Portlands Energy Centre.
In August 2019, OPG acquired the remaining 50% interest in the 560 MW combined-cycle natural gas-fired Brighton Beach Generating Station.
Atura Power was established to operate and manage the natural gas assets.
OPG is the largest electricity generator in Ontario.
