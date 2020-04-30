OPG’s Atura Power finalizes purchase of TC Energy natural gas assets

TORONTO — Ontario Power Generation Inc.’s new Atura Power subsidiary has finalized the $2.8 billion acquisition of combined-cycle natural gas-fired plants in the province previously been owned by TC Energy.

The acquisition includes the 900 megawatt Napanee Generating Station, the 683 MW Halton Hills Generating Station and 50% ownership of Toronto’s 550 MW Portlands Energy Centre.

In August 2019, OPG acquired the remaining 50% interest in the 560 MW combined-cycle natural gas-fired Brighton Beach Generating Station.

Atura Power was established to operate and manage the natural gas assets.

OPG is the largest electricity generator in Ontario.