OPG’s Atura Power finalizes purchase of TC Energy natural gas assets

Includes combined cycle power generating plants in Napanee, Halton Hills and Toronto.

Atura Power aquires TC Energy’s natural gas assets.
Photo: OPG

TORONTOOntario Power Generation Inc.’s new Atura Power subsidiary has finalized the $2.8 billion acquisition of combined-cycle natural gas-fired plants in the province previously been owned by TC Energy.

The acquisition includes the 900 megawatt Napanee Generating Station, the 683 MW Halton Hills Generating Station and 50% ownership of Toronto’s 550 MW Portlands Energy Centre.
In August 2019, OPG acquired the remaining 50% interest in the 560 MW combined-cycle natural gas-fired Brighton Beach Generating Station.

Atura Power was established to operate and manage the natural gas assets.

OPG is the largest electricity generator in Ontario.

 

