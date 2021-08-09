Ontario training young people for technology jobs in Niagara

August 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is investing over $2 million to provide over 90 youth in the Niagara Region with paid training for information technology (IT) jobs.

Participants will get practical experience by assisting local businesses with their technology-based needs to help them recover by expanding online.

“Connecting young people with opportunities in technology is vital to kickstarting their careers while helping our shopkeepers and merchants deal with the impacts of COVID-19,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister, Labour, Training and Skills Development. “This training program is a win-win for young workers and local businesses looking for help expanding online. This investment meets the challenges of today while training our young workers in the technology of tomorrow.”

The Town of Lincoln is partnering with the non-profit training organization Civiconnect, at a Youth Skills Studio in Beamsville, Ont., to offer the Niagara-area youth ages 15-29 with 15 weeks of in-class and on-the-job learning. Technical skills taught include IT marketing, web development and systems administration, and soft job skills such as communication, decision-making and teamwork.

“We will be able to mitigate some of the challenges posed by COVID-19 while contributing to long-term economic development and youth retention in the Town of Lincoln,” said Kailene Jackson, Co-Founder and Director of Programming, Civiconnect. “Bridging the gap between youth and the business community is key to creating the prosperous and inclusive communities of tomorrow.”

The program consists of five weeks of classroom instruction followed by a paid 10-week job placement with one of 75 small to medium-sized businesses in the Town of Lincoln and Niagara Region. The project can also deliver training virtually to individuals who require childcare supports to work from home.