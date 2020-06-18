Ontario toasts beverage alcohol sector during COVID-19

TORONTO — The Ontario government is encouraging consumers to mark Ontario Craft Beer Week and Ontario Wine Week by supporting local beverage alcohol producers as the province takes additional steps to help the sector recover from COVID-19.

The government is increasing choice and convenience for consumers by working to expand made-in-Ontario options at the LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario).

This includes increased marketing, converting available shelf space to profile Ontario products, and making more products available for sale, including bag-in-box wine and those made in the province. The supports are effective June 21 until October 2020.

“Buying local not only supports Ontario’s wineries, breweries, cideries, distilleries and other local producers, but it also means getting a quality product to enjoy responsibly,” said Rod Phillips, minister of finance, in a prepared statement.

“Our alcohol sector told us they are being negatively impacted by the measures that have been necessary to contain COVID-19. That’s why our government is taking steps to help these local businesses continue providing good jobs for people in Ontario and producing the products consumers enjoy.”

This initiative is part of a number of ways the government is supporting Ontario’s beverage alcohol sector, including:

Pausing increases to beer and wine taxes, previously scheduled to take effect in spring 2020;

Temporarily allowing licensed restaurants and bars to sell alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.;

Temporarily allowing licensed restaurants and bars to sell spirits at a lower price with food takeout and delivery orders;

Allowing restaurants and bars to temporarily create or extend outdoor patio spaces to accommodate patrons and staff once licensed establishments are permitted to reopen;

Extending the Ontario Wine and Grape Strategy to 2021-22, providing $7.5 million annually for VQA Support, $4.8 million annually for marketing and promotion, $250,000 for research and $250,000 for benchmarking; and

Extending the Small Cidery and Small Distillery Support Program to 2021-22, providing $2.6 million annually to help eligible businesses grow and scale up their operations.

“Our province is home to some of the best breweries and wineries in the world who produce top quality craft beers and world-class wines. Now more than ever, I encourage you to support Ontario’s many great craft producers by choosing and responsibly enjoying local,” said Ernie Hardeman, Ontario’s minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, in a statement.