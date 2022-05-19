Ontario to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of nearly $15 million by Johnson & Johnson makers of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals. The province is investing $2.5 million to help expand the company’s current manufacturing facilities in Guelph.

Johnson & Johnson manufactures consumer health products at its 235,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Guelph, employing about 320 people. With this investment, Johnson & Johnson Inc. will obtain additional manufacturing space and purchase machinery and equipment to expand manufacturing capacity for its over-the-counter medicines.

“For over 40 years, Johnson & Johnson Inc. has been a valued member of the province’s life sciences supply chain and Invest Ontario welcomes the expansion of manufacturing capacity for over-the-counter medicines at the company’s Guelph facility,” said Trevor Dauphinee, CEO, Invest Ontario. “Our team was pleased to work with the company to help secure this project and looks forward to building on this productive partnership as Johnson & Johnson continues to innovate and grow in Ontario.”