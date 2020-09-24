Ontario to recruit more health and safety inspectors

TORONTO — The Ontario government is increasing its frontline health and safety inspectors by 98 at a cost of $11.6 million.

This recruitment drive will see the number of active inspectors in the province increase from 409 to 507, an increase of 24% and the most inspectors in the field in the province’s history. Training is to begin later this fall.

“By adding more inspectors to our team, we can respond faster to situations as they arise and help make sure that every office, plant, store and job site in this province is safe, during COVID-19 and beyond,” said labour minister Monte McNaughton.

The new inspectors will have broad powers to:

· inspect any workplace and ensure they have COVID protections in place;

· investigate any potentially hazardous situation, critical injury, fatality and work refusal;

· order compliance with the legislation;

· stop unsafe work from being performed; and

· recommend and initiate prosecutions.

The province said recruitment will begin in early October.