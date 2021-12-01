Ontario to bring EV chargers to ONroute locations

December 1, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ontario announced it will launch electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at 17 ONroute locations.

This project will be accelerated through an agreement between Ivy Charging Network, ONroute, Canadian Tire Corporation and the Ministry of Transportation.

The chargers are set to be open next summer, with another three ONroute locations opening before the end of 2022.

The deployment of charging infrastructure will see ONroute locations along highways 401 and 400 equipped with at least two EV chargers at each site. The EV chargers will be available to all drivers on a pay per use basis and will serve all vehicle types.

“With more electric vehicles coming onto our roads each year, it’s vital that drivers have the ability to conveniently charge their vehicles along the province’s busiest highways,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister, Transportation. “In addition to building new highways that will alleviate congestion in Ontario, the installation of Ivy Charging Networks at all ONroute locations is a big step forward to support EV owners.”