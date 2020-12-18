Ontario supports production of inclusive made-in-Ontario face masks

The Ontario government is providing Mississauga-based McRae Imaging with $332,000 to support the production of inclusive personal protective equipment. The company is making face masks featuring an innovative lip-reading lens. This new mask will create a unique solution for the Deaf and hard of hearing community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding is being provided through the Ontario Together Fund.

The My Access Mask was designed by the Como Foundation, a not-for-profit enterprise also based in Mississauga. Through a partnership with the Como Foundation, McRae Imaging plans to produce 1.4 million My Access Masks, making sure more people in Ontario can comfortably use this essential piece of personal protective equipment. The My Access Mask will carry the Ontario Made logo as part of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters program to highlight quality made-in-Ontario products.

Support the Deaf and hard of hearing community

“It’s simply amazing how quickly Ontario’s manufacturing sector can collaborate to create new and innovative products in our fight against COVID-19,” said Minister Fedeli. “By supporting companies like McRae Imaging we are helping to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, including those in the Deaf and hard of hearing community.”

Through the Ontario Together Fund, the government is delivering targeted investments that will increase the province’s stockpile of Ontario-made products and PPE. This new manufacturing capacity will help the province combat the current COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for potential challenges in the future, while supporting local businesses.

“We know that COVID-19 has been particularly difficult for people with disabilities,” said Raymond Cho, Minister of Seniors and Accessibility. “Our government salutes the efforts of those who are working to help people with disabilities stay connected in our communities through their innovative products and services.”