Ontario supports aerospace investment to boost regional economy

The Ontario government is supporting a $21.4 million investment by Cyclone Manufacturing. This investment will strengthen Ontario’s advanced manufacturing sector and further grow the province’s economy.

During the Farnborough International Airshow, the government announced a $1.5 million investment in Cyclone through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of Ontario’s Regional Development Program. This funding will help Cyclone invest in technologies that will enable it to undertake process work that is currently done outside of Canada. By bringing this work to Ontario, Cyclone will be able to create 60 jobs and upskill 100 employees at its Ontario facilities.

“Cyclone’s partnership with the government of Ontario comes with a strong commitment from our company to increase employment, advance innovation and remain a global leader in aerospace manufacturing,” said Robert Sochaj, vice-president, Cyclone.