Ontario supporting scientists develop next generation of antibiotics

TORONTO — The Ontario government is investing $1 million to support the creation of a Canadian Compound Library for Antibiotic Discovery at McMaster University.

The investment will help researchers discover and develop the next generation of antibiotics to help combat antibiotic resistance.

Antibiotic resistance means that infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis and food-borne illnesses, are becoming harder to treat as the antibiotics used to treat them become less effective.

“According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic resistance is one of the most urgent health threats facing the world today,” said Ross Romano, minister of Colleges and Universities. “Supporting scientific research to address the challenges of antibiotic resistance will result in discoveries that have the potential to save thousands of lives.

He said investing in antimicrobial research will position Ontario as a worldwide leader and hub for new antibiotic drug research and development.

The research will identify a set of rules and guidelines to be adopted by researchers and the private sector to accelerate antibiotic drug discovery and development, create an antimicrobial chemical library and develop and disseminate online education modules to provide timely information on antibiotic advancements to the public, researchers and clinicians.