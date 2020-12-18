Ontario supporting laid-off auto workers in Windsor

The Ontario government is investing more than $210,000 in a new action centre that is helping up to 800 workers who were impacted by the Fiat Chrysler layoffs in Windsor. A wide range of services and supports are offered to help them prepare to re-enter the workforce, including résumé writing and cover letter workshops, job searches and referrals to community resources.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development, Unifor Local 444, FCA Canada Inc. and ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. have worked closely together to get the centre up and running.

“Our government stands shoulder to shoulder with the auto workers who lost their jobs in Windsor,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “Through this new action centre we are providing workers with the employment services and training programs they need to prepare for new career opportunities.”

Future investments by FCA Canada Inc. into the Windsor Assembly Plant will provide long term economic benefits to the community as the plant adds capacity to produce hybrid or electric vehicles.

“I am proud of this collaboration with our local, FCA and the province to help our members and their families during these uncertain times,” said Dave Cassidy, President of Unifor Local 444. “I have promised our laid-off members that they would not be forgotten and they would not be left behind. Negotiating a future at the Windsor Assembly Plant was the first step, the second step was to help our members find employment in the interim, and this Action Centre will facilitate just that.”

“We understand that job loss is difficult for anyone, and sometimes people need guidance on next steps,” said Jacqueline Oliva, Head of Human Resources, FCA Canada. “Our goal with the Adjustment Action Centre is to provide the proper tools, skills and resources required for impacted individuals to succeed in gaining new meaningful employment.”

“Supporting the women and men affected by the loss of the third shift is the most important action our government could take at this challenging time,” said Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor. “While we can look forward with hope given the results of recent collective bargaining, we know that in the immediate short term, some families in our community are struggling. The Government of Ontario has come forward with significant support to help those who need it now.”

Local action centres provide dedicated services to laid-off workers by bringing together a range of supports in one temporary location.