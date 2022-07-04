Ontario small business safety awards applications open
Monica FergusonGeneral health and safety achievements independently owned Ontario business Ontario economy small business
Application are now open for the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board’s (WSIB) small business safety awards.
WSIB recognizes the health and safety achievements of small businesses through the Elizabeth Witmer Small Business Health and Safety Leadership Awards.
This year, the monetary prize amounts are doubled for the top three businesses: $10,000 (gold), $6,000 (silver), $4,000 (bronze).
Advertisement
Applications are now open for qualifying independently owned and operated businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
For more, visit: https://www.wsib.ca/en/elizabeth-witmer-small-business-health-and-safety-leadership-awards
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories