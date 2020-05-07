Ontario provides $850,000 to Virox for disinfectant production

TORONTO — The Ontario government is providing Virox Technologies Inc. with $850,000 from the Ontario Together Fund to help double its production of disinfectants.

Virox is the first manufacturer to receive money from the Ontario Together Fund.

The Oakville, Ont. company is installing a high-speed manufacturing assembly line to ramp up production of its Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide products. The new equipment will allow Virox to produce 6,000 cases per day, which will help meet increased demand from the health care sector and general consumer market during the outbreak.

The project is expected to create 20 full- and part-time jobs. The company currently employs 120 people.

On March 21 Premier Doug Ford launched the Ontario Together web portal appealing to Ontario’s manufacturers to provide essential supplies and equipment to support frontline workers amid COVID-19.