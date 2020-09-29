Ontario provides $2.5M to five North Bay manufacturers’ projects

NORTH BAY, Ont. — The Ontario government is investing more than $2.5 million in five manufacturing projects in North Bay that will create 15 jobs.

Funding through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. (NOHFC) includes the following:

• Canadore College is receiving $978,000 to purchase and install equipment at the Innovation Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Prototyping, providing industry partners with access to state-of-the-art technologies.

• Drillco Mining and Exploration gets $500,000 to market its clean-tech modular drilling system by building two demonstration prototypes to showcase to prospective mining industry clients.

• $500,000 goes to Nordic Minesteel Technologies to help bring an innovative battery-powered jack to market and prepare its facility for full-scale production. The jack will assist with heavy truck repair.

• Boart Longyear Canada gets $374,035 to purchase and install new equipment and software to increase production of its wireline system, used by operators of oil and gas wells.

• Nordic Minesteel Technologies’ $150,654 will help it design and build a smaller, mobile version of a remote-controlled, battery-powered jack for lifting large mining trucks.