Ontario provides 100,000 workers online training for in-demand jobs

July 21, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is investing $5.8 million in free online training to help 100,000 workers gain the skills they need to find good jobs and restart their careers.

Courses will focus on building skills most in-demand by employers in fields such as information techology, finance and business administration.

“As our province safely and steadily reopens we’re seeing strong demand for qualified workers across many industries,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister, Labour, Training and Skills Development. “There are more than 250,000 jobs in Ontario going unfilled today. Many hardworking people are eager to start these new, well-paying and purpose-driven careers. Through this partnership with LinkedIn, we’ve identified the top skills employers are looking for and we’re offering free online training to help workers and their families get back on their feet.”

Workers will have access to over 17,000 courses, including videos taught by global industry experts. Employment Ontario career experts will coach each worker on which courses match their needs and personal career goals.

“We are excited to facilitate economic growth in Ontario through our learning, labor market insights, and recruiting products,” said Mark Lobosco, Vice-President, LinkedIn Talent Solutions, “Together, we can create more equal access to opportunity through learning and skills and help prepare Ontarians for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”