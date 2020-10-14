PLANT

Ontario provides $1.4M for COVID-19 testing supplies

Viral transport media will preserve and transport a patient's test specimen in COVID-19 patient sampling kits.

October 14, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


COVID-19 is impacting manufacturing.
PHOTO: Near – stock.adobe.com

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. —  The Ontario government is investing more than $1.4 million in Microbix Biosystems to expand production of COVID-19 testing supplies.

The manufacturer of manufacturer of viral and bacterial products for test systems in Mississauga, Ont. will make viral transport media. It’s used to preserve and transport a patient’s test specimen in COVID-19 patient sampling kits.

The funding will help Microbix deploy automated high-volume manufacturing for viral transport media at up to 60,000 units per day, and quality assessment products (QAPs) at up to 10,000 units per day.

QAPs emulate real patient samples, while being consistent, non-infectious and stable. They are used to conduct lab proficiency and accreditation programs, qualify new tests and instruments for use, help train lab technicians, and to support the accuracy of test workflows at labs.

 

