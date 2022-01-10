Ontario Power Generation appoints Chief Financial Officer

January 10, 2022 Maryam Farag

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) announced the appointment of Aida Cipolla as Chief Financial Officer.

Cipolla comes to OPG from Toronto Hydro, where she has worked since 2008, recently as executive vice-president and CFO.

“Aida Cipolla is a welcome addition to OPG’s executive leadership team,” said Ken Hartwick, President and CEO, OPG. “Aida’s strong and empowering leadership style, coupled with her interest and experience in driving sustainability efforts are well aligned with OPG’s key strategic initiatives, including our Climate Change Plan.”

Cipolla currently chairs the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) CFO committee. She was recognized as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women in 2020, and an Honouree in Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2019.

Advertisement

“I am pleased to be joining OPG at such an exciting time of new growth and transformation,” said Cipolla. “I am impressed by OPG’s commitment to achieving Net Zero as a company by 2040 and acting as a catalyst for efficient economy-wide decarbonization and economic renewal and look forward to lending my skills to help achieve those goals.”