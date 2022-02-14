Ontario moving to next phase of reopening on February 17

February 14, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is gradually easing public health measures, with the next phase of measures being eased on February 17, 2022 at 12:01 a.m.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave we are able to fast track our reopening plan,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This is great news and a sign of just how far we’ve come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet we are moving in the right direction.”

Ontario will further ease public health measures, including, but not limited to:

Increasing social gathering limits to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Increasing organized public event limits to 50 people indoors, with no limit outdoors

Removing capacity limits in the following indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required, including but not limited to: Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms Cinemas Meeting and event spaces, including conference centres or convention centres Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments Indoor areas of settings that choose to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements.

Allowing 50 per cent of the usual seating capacity at sports arenas

Allowing 50 percent of the usual seating capacity for concert venues and theatres

Increasing indoor capacity limits to 25 per cent in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including nightclubs, restaurants where there is dancing, bathhouses and sex clubs.

Increasing capacity limits for indoor weddings, funerals or religious services, rites, or ceremonies to the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance. Capacity limits are removed if the location opts-in to use proof of vaccination or if the service, rite, or ceremony is occurring outdoors.

Capacity limits in other indoor public settings, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, retail and shopping malls, will be maintained at, or increased to, the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance.

Advertisement

Effective March 1, Ontario intends to take additional steps to ease public health measures if public health and health system indicators continue to improve. This includes lifting capacity limits in all remaining indoor public settings.

Ontario will also lift proof of vaccination requirements for all settings at this time. Businesses and other settings may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination. Masking requirements will remain in place at this time, with a specific timeline to lift this measure to be communicated at a later date.