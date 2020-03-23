Ontario mobilizing manufacturing to fight COVID-19

TORONTO — The Ontario government is mobilizing the province’s manufacturing sector to provide equipment and products needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and treat its victims.

The Ontario Together website has been launched to bring together businesses and the province, remove barriers, identify supply challenges and redeploy manufacturing capacity to produce items such as ventilators and masks.

Manufacturers and other businesses can submit proposals for the government to procure required goods and services and share solutions quickly. Businesses will be asked what they have, what kind of innovation they can offer and any ideas they may have.

Canada’s automotive sector is already moving in that direction. Auto parts makers Martinrea International Inc., Linamar Corp. and General Motors of Canada have been in discussions with the Ontario government, according to a March 19 Financial Post article. Linamar is reported to be already diversifying to make ventilators.

“There is a lot of skills in the our industry and a lot of willingness to help. We can make a lot of these things her, and where we can help, we absolutely will,” said Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA)

Labatt Breweries of Canada is mobilizing its Canadian Disaster Relief Program and is in the process of shifting production from beer to hand sanitizer across the country in support of the national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. This includes facilities in London, Ont., Edmonton, and Montreal, Goodridge & Williams in Vancouver and Mill Street Beer Hall in Toronto.

The brewer said initial production will result in 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that will be donated to support Food Banks Canada, front line workers and people in the restaurant and bar industry.

Similar efforts are underway in the US, and in an Associated Press article March 21, noted the automotive sectors looking at switching gears to make ventilators and distilleries making hand sanitizer.

But a supply chain expert at the University of Notre Dame warned a “substantial pivot” will be needed for plants to churn out items that are substantially different from the regular production. “When you are repurposing a factory, it really depends on how similar the new product is to the existing products in your product line,” said Kaitlin Wowak, a professor at the university located outside South Bend, Ind.