Ontario launches mobile vaccine units in hot spot workplaces

The Ontario government has launched mobile COVID-19 vaccine units for small to medium-sized businesses in hot spot communities.

These mobile units began offering vaccinations in Toronto, York and Peel at select businesses that have employees who cannot work from home and have a history or risk of outbreaks. Each public health unit determined the small to medium-sized businesses where mobile units will be deployed.

“The new mobile units for at-risk businesses are another step in our efforts to get more people in priority areas vaccinated as conveniently and as quickly as possible,” said Sylvia Jones, General Solicitor, Ontario. “These mobile units are designed to be rapidly deployed to a diversity of small to medium-sized workplaces and will help strengthen our capacity to reach areas where the need is greatest.”

An initial rollout of five mobile units was planned with a possible expansion of up to 15 units once the program is fully established.

Employer-led workplace vaccination clinics organized by large companies such as Maple Lodge Farms, Maple Leaf Foods and Amazon Canada in Peel Region have been completed or are underway. In partnership with Peel Public Health, Loblaw Companies, Walmart Canada, HelloFresh, Magna, Air Canada and Purolator Inc. are setting up workplace vaccination clinics this month for workers who cannot work from home. A workplace vaccination clinic has been operationalized at the Ontario Food Terminal.

“With a stable and reliable of supply of vaccines expected this month, our government is further accelerating our vaccine rollout with a focus on individuals and settings most at risk,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Vaccines remain our best defence against COVID-19, and I strongly encourage all Ontarians to schedule their appointment as soon as it’s their turn to help protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”