Ontario launches consultations to boost small businesses

TORONTO — The Ontario government is launching a province-wide consultation to determine how it can help small businesses grow. Consultations will help provide the foundation for the development of its Small Business Success Strategy.

The announcement occurred following a roundtable held in Toronto with 25 female entrepreneurs to highlight the fact that only 17% of small- and medium-sized businesses are owned or led by women in Ontario.

Consultations will focus on five issues:

Lowering costs

Increasing exports

New technologies

Talent development

Succession planning and supporting entrepreneurship

A series of province-wide small business roundtables will be held and but businesses can provide input in an online survey or email a submission by Sept. 1.