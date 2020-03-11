Ontario launches consultations to boost small businesses
Feedback will help shape the Small Business Success Strategy.
TORONTO — The Ontario government is launching a province-wide consultation to determine how it can help small businesses grow. Consultations will help provide the foundation for the development of its Small Business Success Strategy.
The announcement occurred following a roundtable held in Toronto with 25 female entrepreneurs to highlight the fact that only 17% of small- and medium-sized businesses are owned or led by women in Ontario.
Consultations will focus on five issues:
- Lowering costs
- Increasing exports
- New technologies
- Talent development
- Succession planning and supporting entrepreneurship
A series of province-wide small business roundtables will be held and but businesses can provide input in an online survey or email a submission by Sept. 1.
Have your say: