Ontario is training more workers for careers in auto manufacturing

The Ontario government is investing $5 million to offer free training to 500 people from underrepresented groups to prepare them for jobs in the automotive manufacturing sector.

The project will provide participants with the necessary skills for careers in machine operation, assembly, quality control, and logistics. The program will help address a critical shortage of workers in the industry.

“Our government is securing game-changing investments in the province’s auto sector that will ensure the electric vehicles and batteries of the future are made here in Ontario by Ontario workers,” said Premier Doug Ford. “As we do, we’re investing in training the next generation of Ontario’s automotive workers and connecting hundreds of them with good-paying jobs at local businesses in immediate need of their world class talent and expertise.”

Led by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA), training includes three-month paid job placements through APMA’s network of more than 300 small and medium-sized businesses. After completing the program, each participant will receive a job offer from a local employer.