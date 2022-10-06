Ontario invests in Thunder Bay manufacturing sector

The Ontario government is providing $2,135,745 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to support the manufacturing sector in Northwestern Ontario. This investment will go towards creating jobs, expanding business operations, supporting infrastructure, and improving quality of life in the North.

“Supporting the manufacturing industry in the Thunder Bay area not only helps create good-paying jobs, but also helps keep the North competitive,” said Greg Rickford, minister of Northern development. “These businesses play a critical role in the northern economy, supporting the community and contributing to the province’s prosperity as a whole.”

Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $559 million in 4,748 projects in Northern Ontario.